Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Clemson

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 1-1; Clemson 1-1

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Clemson lost 60-58 to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Friday on a last-minute half-court bomb from USC's guard Chico Carter Jr. with 0:01 left to play. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Tigers had been the slight favorite coming in. They got double-digit scores from four players: PJ Hall (15), guard Chase Hunter (13), guard Brevin Galloway (13), and forward Hunter Tyson (10).

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate took a serious blow against the Duke Blue Devils this past Friday, falling 84-38. Trae Broadnax wasn't much of a difference maker for South Carolina Upstate; Broadnax played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points.

This next game looks promising for Clemson, who are favored by a full 21.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.06

Odds

The Tigers are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.