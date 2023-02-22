Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Clemson

Current Records: Syracuse 16-11; Clemson 19-8

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Orange found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 77-55 punch to the gut against the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday. Guard Joseph Girard III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson came up short against the Louisville Cardinals this past Saturday, falling 83-73. This was hardly the result Clemson or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over U of L heading into this contest. Despite the loss, Clemson got a solid performance out of center PJ Hall, who had 28 points along with eight boards.

The losses put the Orange at 16-11 and the Tigers at 19-8. 'Cuse is 6-4 after losses this season, Clemson 5-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

Odds

The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Syracuse have won five out of their last nine games against Clemson.