Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Clemson

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Littlejohn Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Bulldogs (13-18), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Clemson was on the positive side of .500 (17-16) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.