Who's Playing
The Citadel @ Clemson
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Littlejohn Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Bulldogs (13-18), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Clemson was on the positive side of .500 (17-16) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 06, 2018 - Clemson 100 vs. The Citadel 80