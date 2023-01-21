Who's Playing
Virginia Tech @ Clemson
Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-7; Clemson 15-4
What to Know
The Virginia Tech Hokies will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Littlejohn Coliseum at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Hokies came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday, falling 78-68. Virginia Tech got double-digit scores from five players: guard Darius Maddox (13), forward Grant Basile (12), guard Hunter Cattoor (11), forward Justyn Mutts (10), and guard Sean Pedulla (10).
Meanwhile, the #19 Clemson Tigers came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday, falling 87-77. Despite the loss, Clemson got a solid performance out of forward Hunter Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 boards. Tyson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.
The Hokies are now 11-7 while Clemson sits at 15-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia Tech is 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Virginia Tech, the Tigers enter the game with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia Tech have won eight out of their last 11 games against Clemson.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Clemson 68 vs. Virginia Tech 65
- Mar 09, 2022 - Virginia Tech 76 vs. Clemson 75
- Mar 05, 2022 - Clemson 63 vs. Virginia Tech 59
- Dec 15, 2020 - Virginia Tech 66 vs. Clemson 60
- Mar 04, 2020 - Virginia Tech 70 vs. Clemson 58
- Nov 05, 2019 - Virginia Tech 67 vs. Clemson 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - Clemson 59 vs. Virginia Tech 51
- Feb 21, 2018 - Virginia Tech 65 vs. Clemson 58
- Feb 21, 2017 - Virginia Tech 71 vs. Clemson 70
- Jan 22, 2017 - Virginia Tech 82 vs. Clemson 81
- Feb 06, 2016 - Virginia Tech 60 vs. Clemson 57