Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Clemson

Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-7; Clemson 15-4

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Littlejohn Coliseum at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Hokies came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday, falling 78-68. Virginia Tech got double-digit scores from five players: guard Darius Maddox (13), forward Grant Basile (12), guard Hunter Cattoor (11), forward Justyn Mutts (10), and guard Sean Pedulla (10).

Meanwhile, the #19 Clemson Tigers came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday, falling 87-77. Despite the loss, Clemson got a solid performance out of forward Hunter Tyson, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 boards. Tyson's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday.

The Hokies are now 11-7 while Clemson sits at 15-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia Tech is 39th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Virginia Tech, the Tigers enter the game with only 10.9 turnovers per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech have won eight out of their last 11 games against Clemson.