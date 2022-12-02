Who's Playing
Wake Forest @ Clemson
Current Records: Wake Forest 7-1; Clemson 6-2
What to Know
The Clemson Tigers are 8-1 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Clemson and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Clemson beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 101-94 on Tuesday. Clemson can attribute much of their success to forward Hunter Tyson, who had 24 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday Wake Forest sidestepped the Wisconsin Badgers for a 78-75 win. Guard Tyree Appleby took over for the Demon Deacons, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tigers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Clemson to 6-2 and Wake Forest to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Clemson and Wake Forest clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Clemson have won eight out of their last nine games against Wake Forest.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Clemson 80 vs. Wake Forest 69
- Feb 24, 2021 - Clemson 60 vs. Wake Forest 39
- Feb 01, 2020 - Wake Forest 56 vs. Clemson 44
- Jan 21, 2020 - Clemson 71 vs. Wake Forest 68
- Feb 03, 2019 - Clemson 64 vs. Wake Forest 37
- Feb 03, 2018 - Clemson 75 vs. Wake Forest 67
- Feb 14, 2017 - Clemson 95 vs. Wake Forest 83
- Dec 31, 2016 - Clemson 73 vs. Wake Forest 68
- Feb 02, 2016 - Clemson 76 vs. Wake Forest 62