Wake Forest @ Clemson

Current Records: Wake Forest 7-1; Clemson 6-2

The Clemson Tigers are 8-1 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. Clemson and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Clemson beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 101-94 on Tuesday. Clemson can attribute much of their success to forward Hunter Tyson, who had 24 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Tuesday Wake Forest sidestepped the Wisconsin Badgers for a 78-75 win. Guard Tyree Appleby took over for the Demon Deacons, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tigers are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Clemson to 6-2 and Wake Forest to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Clemson and Wake Forest clash.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Clemson have won eight out of their last nine games against Wake Forest.