Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Canisius 1-1, Clev. State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

What to Know

Clev. State is 3-0 against Canisius since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Clev. State Vikings will be playing at home against the Canisius Golden Griffins at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Even though Clev. State has not done well against Ohio recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Vikings managed a 82-78 win over the Bobcats. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Clev. State.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Canisius proved on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bonnies and snuck past 70-67.

Canisius' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Frank Mitchell, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tre Dinkins, who earned 16 points.

The Vikings now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Golden Griffins, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Clev. State won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in November of 2022, slipping by Canisius 58-57. Does Clev. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Canisius turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against Canisius in the last 7 years.