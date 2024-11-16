Halftime Report

A win for Clev. State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 37-33 lead against Eastern Michigan.

Clev. State has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 2-1, Clev. State 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Clev. State is heading back home. They will welcome the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wolstein Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Clev. State will bounce into Saturday's match after (finally) beating Valparaiso, who they had gone 0-4 against in their four prior meetings. Clev. State came out on top against Valparaiso by a score of 75-67 on Tuesday.

Dylan Arnett was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Tahj Staveskie was another key player, posting 19 points plus six assists.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Thursday Eastern Michigan sidestepped IUI for a 74-71 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Eagles.

Eastern Michigan can attribute much of their success to Jalen Terry, who shot 6-for-10 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Arne Osojnik, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points.

The win got Clev. State back to even at 2-2. As for Eastern Michigan, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Looking ahead, Clev. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Clev. State came up short against Eastern Michigan when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 69-62. Will Clev. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Clev. State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.