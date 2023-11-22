Who's Playing

Current Records: ETSU 2-2, Clev. State 3-2

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio

The ETSU Buccaneers will head out on the road to face off against the Clev. State Vikings at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium. ETSU might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Buccaneers narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Wildcats 70-68. The win was just what ETSU needed coming off of a 81-47 defeat in their prior matchup.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead ETSU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ebby Asamoah, who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Karon Boyd was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Clev. State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 69-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Clev. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The win got the Buccaneers back to even at 2-2. As for the Vikings, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: ETSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clev. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

ETSU took their victory against Clev. State in their previous matchup back in December of 2019 by a conclusive 80-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for ETSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

ETSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.