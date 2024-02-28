Who's Playing
Green Bay Phoenix @ Clev. State Vikings
Current Records: Green Bay 17-12, Clev. State 17-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
What to Know
Green Bay has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Clev. State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. Green Bay is expected to lose this one by seven points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Last Sunday, the Phoenix came up short against the Penguins and fell 71-59.
Meanwhile, the Vikings narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Colonials 73-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
The Phoenix dropped their record down to 17-12 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.3 points per game. As for the Vikings, their win bumped their record up to 17-12.
Green Bay was able to grind out a solid victory over the Vikings in their previous matchup back in January, winning 79-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for Green Bay since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Clev. State is a solid 7-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 138 points.
Series History
Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.
- Jan 14, 2024 - Green Bay 79 vs. Clev. State 71
- Feb 23, 2023 - Clev. State 76 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 07, 2023 - Clev. State 82 vs. Green Bay 77
- Feb 20, 2022 - Clev. State 79 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 04, 2022 - Clev. State 85 vs. Green Bay 69
- Jan 30, 2021 - Clev. State 73 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 29, 2021 - Clev. State 74 vs. Green Bay 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Green Bay 74 vs. Clev. State 67
- Jan 23, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Clev. State 74
- Feb 07, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Clev. State 65