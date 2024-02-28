Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Green Bay 17-12, Clev. State 17-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Green Bay has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Clev. State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. Green Bay is expected to lose this one by seven points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Sunday, the Phoenix came up short against the Penguins and fell 71-59.

Meanwhile, the Vikings narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Colonials 73-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Phoenix dropped their record down to 17-12 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.3 points per game. As for the Vikings, their win bumped their record up to 17-12.

Green Bay was able to grind out a solid victory over the Vikings in their previous matchup back in January, winning 79-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for Green Bay since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Clev. State is a solid 7-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.