Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Green Bay 17-12, Clev. State 17-12

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Clev. State is heading back home. They and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. Green Bay took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Clev. State, who comes in off a win.

On Sunday, the Vikings had just enough and edged the Colonials out 73-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell 71-59 to the Penguins.

The Vikings' victory bumped their record up to 17-12. As for the Phoenix, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 17-12.

Clev. State came up short against the Phoenix in their previous matchup back in January, falling 79-71. Will Clev. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.

  • Jan 14, 2024 - Green Bay 79 vs. Clev. State 71
  • Feb 23, 2023 - Clev. State 76 vs. Green Bay 65
  • Jan 07, 2023 - Clev. State 82 vs. Green Bay 77
  • Feb 20, 2022 - Clev. State 79 vs. Green Bay 67
  • Feb 04, 2022 - Clev. State 85 vs. Green Bay 69
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Clev. State 73 vs. Green Bay 65
  • Jan 29, 2021 - Clev. State 74 vs. Green Bay 68
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Green Bay 74 vs. Clev. State 67
  • Jan 23, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Clev. State 74
  • Feb 07, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Clev. State 65