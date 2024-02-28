Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Green Bay 17-12, Clev. State 17-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Clev. State is heading back home. They and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. Green Bay took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Clev. State, who comes in off a win.

On Sunday, the Vikings had just enough and edged the Colonials out 73-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell 71-59 to the Penguins.

The Vikings' victory bumped their record up to 17-12. As for the Phoenix, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 17-12.

Clev. State came up short against the Phoenix in their previous matchup back in January, falling 79-71. Will Clev. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.