Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Green Bay 2-19, Clev. State 15-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Green Bay has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Clev. State Vikings will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wolstein Center. The Phoenix have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Wednesday, Green Bay couldn't handle IUI and fell 86-77.

Meanwhile, Clev. State came tearing into Wednesday's match with ten straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.9 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took down the Titans 65-50.

Green Bay dropped their record down to 2-19 with the loss, which was their eighth straight at home. As for Clev. State, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season.

Green Bay might still be hurting after the devastating 83-61 defeat they got from Clev. State in their previous matchup back in December of 2024. Can Green Bay avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.