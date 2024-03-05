Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: IUPUI 6-25, Clev. State 18-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clev. State is 10-0 against IUPUI since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Clev. State Vikings and the IUPUI Jaguars are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center in a Horizon League postseason contest.

Last Saturday, the Vikings earned a 75-66 win over the Jaguars.

The Vikings' victory bumped their record up to 18-13. As for the Jaguars, they are on a 11-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 6-25.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Clev. State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Clev. State's sizable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

Clev. State beat IUPUI 75-66 in their previous matchup on Saturday. Does Clev. State have another victory up their sleeve, or will IUPUI turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against IUPUI in the last 5 years.