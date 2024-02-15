Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Clev. State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Milwaukee.

Clev. State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Milwaukee 12-13, Clev. State 15-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

What to Know

After three games on the road, Clev. State is heading back home. They and the Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Clev. State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Clev. State posted their closest victory since November 22, 2023 on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mastodons and snuck past 75-72.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Milwaukee last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonials. Milwaukee has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Vikings are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Panthers, they now have a losing record at 12-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clev. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Clev. State came up short against the Panthers when the teams last played back in January, falling 88-80. Will Clev. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Clev. State is a 3.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

Clev. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.