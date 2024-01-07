Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: N. Kentucky 8-7, Clev. State 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Kentucky and Clev. State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wolstein Center. Clev. State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Kentucky, who comes in off a win.

Last Thursday, the Norse narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Penguins 79-76. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Clev. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 82-70 loss to the Raiders. Clev. State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Norse now have a winning record of 8-7. As for the Vikings, their loss dropped their record down to 10-6.

N. Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: N. Kentucky is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

N. Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Clev. State when the teams last played back in March of 2023, sneaking past 63-61. Does N. Kentucky have another victory up their sleeve, or will Clev. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Clev. State is a 4.5-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Clev. State and N. Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.