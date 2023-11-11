Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Ohio 1-0, Clev. State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

What to Know

Ohio is 5-0 against Clev. State since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Ohio Bobcats will head out on the road to face off against the Clev. State Vikings at 6:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Ohio took care of business in their home opener on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 88-70 win over the Trojans.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 28.7% better than the opposition, a fact Clev. State proved on Wednesday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 102-41 victory over the Yellow Jackets. With Clev. State ahead 48-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Their wins bumped the Bobcats to 1-0 and the Vikings to 1-1.

Ohio beat Clev. State 81-70 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ohio since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ohio has won all of the games they've played against Clev. State in the last 8 years.