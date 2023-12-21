Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Western Michigan 2-8, Clev. State 7-5

After three games on the road, Clev. State is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Western Michigan Broncos at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wolstein Center. Clev. State will be strutting in after a victory while Western Michigan will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Friday, the Vikings earned a 76-69 win over the Braves.

Clev. State relied on the efforts of Tristan Enaruna, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds, and Drew Lowder, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 1 assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Lowder has scored at least 33% of Clev. State's points.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They were the victim of a painful 89-68 loss at the hands of the Flames. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 118 points.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Javonte Brown, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds. Less helpful for Western Michigan was B. Artis White's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Western Michigan were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Vikings' win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-5. As for the Broncos, they bumped their record down to 2-8 with that defeat, which was their 19th straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Clev. State took their win against Western Michigan when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 71-49. With Clev. State ahead 38-19 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Clev. State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Western Michigan.