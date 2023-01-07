Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Cleveland State
Current Records: Green Bay 2-14; Cleveland State 8-8
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a game against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to Wolstein Center at 3 p.m. ET to face off against Cleveland State. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Green Bay came up short against the PFW Mastodons on Thursday, falling 79-69.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Cleveland State as they fell 68-64 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday.
Green Bay have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Green Bay is now 2-14 while the Vikings sit at 8-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Phoenix are 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.9 on average. Cleveland States have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 53rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a big 14-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 15-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Green Bay have won ten out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.
- Feb 20, 2022 - Cleveland State 79 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 04, 2022 - Cleveland State 85 vs. Green Bay 69
- Jan 30, 2021 - Cleveland State 73 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 29, 2021 - Cleveland State 74 vs. Green Bay 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Green Bay 74 vs. Cleveland State 67
- Jan 23, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Feb 07, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Cleveland State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. Cleveland State 89
- Jan 25, 2018 - Green Bay 66 vs. Cleveland State 44
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cleveland State 80 vs. Green Bay 79
- Jan 23, 2017 - Green Bay 83 vs. Cleveland State 73
- Dec 29, 2016 - Green Bay 76 vs. Cleveland State 75
- Mar 05, 2016 - Green Bay 65 vs. Cleveland State 53
- Feb 22, 2016 - Green Bay 78 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 07, 2016 - Green Bay 87 vs. Cleveland State 67