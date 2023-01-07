Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Green Bay 2-14; Cleveland State 8-8

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a game against the Cleveland State Vikings since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Phoenix's road trip will continue as they head to Wolstein Center at 3 p.m. ET to face off against Cleveland State. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Green Bay came up short against the PFW Mastodons on Thursday, falling 79-69.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Cleveland State as they fell 68-64 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday.

Green Bay have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Green Bay is now 2-14 while the Vikings sit at 8-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Phoenix are 360th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.9 on average. Cleveland States have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 53rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a big 14-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay have won ten out of their last 15 games against Cleveland State.