Who's Playing
Kent State @ Cleveland State
Current Records: Kent State 6-3; Cleveland State 6-4
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes are 5-0 against the Cleveland State Vikings since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Kent State will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Wolstein Center at 3 p.m. ET.
The Golden Flashes came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday, falling 73-66. One thing holding Kent State back was the mediocre play of guard Sincere Carry, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the game between Cleveland State and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Cleveland State falling 61-42.
Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Bettors make note: they are flawless against the spread this season.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Flashes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kent State have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland State in the last eight years.
- Dec 07, 2019 - Kent State 81 vs. Cleveland State 59
- Nov 10, 2018 - Kent State 83 vs. Cleveland State 79
- Dec 02, 2017 - Kent State 72 vs. Cleveland State 62
- Nov 12, 2016 - Kent State 79 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Dec 05, 2015 - Kent State 66 vs. Cleveland State 62