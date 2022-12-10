Who's Playing

Kent State @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Kent State 6-3; Cleveland State 6-4

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes are 5-0 against the Cleveland State Vikings since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Kent State will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Wolstein Center at 3 p.m. ET.

The Golden Flashes came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday, falling 73-66. One thing holding Kent State back was the mediocre play of guard Sincere Carry, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the game between Cleveland State and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Cleveland State falling 61-42.

Kent State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Bettors make note: they are flawless against the spread this season.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kent State have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland State in the last eight years.