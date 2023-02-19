Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 17-11; Cleveland State 17-11

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Northern Kentucky Norse at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Wolstein Center. The Vikings are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Cleveland State and the Wright State Raiders this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland State wrapped it up with an 85-68 win at home.

Meanwhile, NKU strolled past the PFW Mastodons with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 63-50.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland State is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Cleveland State and the Norse were neck-and-neck, but the Vikings came up empty-handed after a 57-56 loss. Maybe Cleveland State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.20

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won nine out of their last 16 games against Cleveland State.