Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ Cleveland State
Current Records: Northern Kentucky 17-11; Cleveland State 17-11
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings will play host again and welcome the Northern Kentucky Norse to Wolstein Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Cleveland State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Vikings didn't have too much trouble with the Wright State Raiders at home on Friday as they won 85-68.
Meanwhile, NKU strolled past the PFW Mastodons with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 63-50.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, Cleveland State and NKU were neck-and-neck, but Cleveland State came up empty-handed after a 57-56 defeat. Maybe Cleveland State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won nine out of their last 16 games against Cleveland State.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Northern Kentucky 57 vs. Cleveland State 56
- Jan 30, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 78 vs. Cleveland State 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Cleveland State 72 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Cleveland State 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 71
- Jan 08, 2021 - Cleveland State 58 vs. Northern Kentucky 44
- Feb 20, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 73 vs. Cleveland State 59
- Jan 18, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. Cleveland State 49
- Feb 23, 2019 - Cleveland State 83 vs. Northern Kentucky 77
- Jan 17, 2019 - Northern Kentucky 91 vs. Cleveland State 76
- Mar 03, 2018 - Cleveland State 89 vs. Northern Kentucky 80
- Feb 03, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 78 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 15, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 70 vs. Cleveland State 55
- Feb 16, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 62 vs. Cleveland State 60
- Jan 07, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 83 vs. Cleveland State 75
- Feb 25, 2016 - Cleveland State 63 vs. Northern Kentucky 58
- Jan 16, 2016 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Northern Kentucky 65