Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 17-11; Cleveland State 17-11

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings will play host again and welcome the Northern Kentucky Norse to Wolstein Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Cleveland State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Vikings didn't have too much trouble with the Wright State Raiders at home on Friday as they won 85-68.

Meanwhile, NKU strolled past the PFW Mastodons with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 63-50.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Cleveland State and NKU were neck-and-neck, but Cleveland State came up empty-handed after a 57-56 defeat. Maybe Cleveland State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won nine out of their last 16 games against Cleveland State.