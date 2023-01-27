Who's Playing

PFW @ Cleveland State

Current Records: PFW 14-8; Cleveland State 12-9

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Cleveland State Vikings are heading back home. Cleveland State and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wolstein Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Vikings beat the Wright State Raiders 85-77 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, PFW didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the IUPUI Jaguars on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 81-75 win.

Cleveland State didn't have too much trouble with PFW on the road in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 72-60. Will Cleveland State repeat their success, or do the Mastodons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland State have won seven out of their last ten games against PFW.