Who's Playing
PFW @ Cleveland State
Current Records: PFW 14-8; Cleveland State 12-9
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Cleveland State Vikings are heading back home. Cleveland State and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wolstein Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Vikings beat the Wright State Raiders 85-77 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, PFW didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the IUPUI Jaguars on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 81-75 win.
Cleveland State didn't have too much trouble with PFW on the road in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 72-60. Will Cleveland State repeat their success, or do the Mastodons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
Series History
Cleveland State have won seven out of their last ten games against PFW.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Cleveland State 72 vs. PFW 60
- Feb 14, 2022 - PFW 102 vs. Cleveland State 98
- Jan 05, 2022 - Cleveland State 65 vs. PFW 58
- Dec 30, 2021 - Cleveland State 90 vs. PFW 81
- Mar 02, 2021 - Cleveland State 108 vs. PFW 104
- Feb 20, 2021 - Cleveland State 67 vs. PFW 55
- Feb 19, 2021 - PFW 75 vs. Cleveland State 68
- Dec 20, 2020 - Cleveland State 89 vs. PFW 80
- Dec 19, 2020 - Cleveland State 63 vs. PFW 61
- Nov 25, 2018 - PFW 82 vs. Cleveland State 79