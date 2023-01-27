Who's Playing

PFW @ Cleveland State

Current Records: PFW 14-8; Cleveland State 12-9

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Cleveland State Vikings are heading back home. Cleveland State and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wolstein Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Vikings beat the Wright State Raiders 85-77 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, PFW didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the IUPUI Jaguars on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 81-75 win.

Cleveland State didn't have too much trouble with PFW on the road in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 72-60. Will Cleveland State repeat their success, or do the Mastodons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland State have won seven out of their last ten games against PFW.

  • Jan 16, 2023 - Cleveland State 72 vs. PFW 60
  • Feb 14, 2022 - PFW 102 vs. Cleveland State 98
  • Jan 05, 2022 - Cleveland State 65 vs. PFW 58
  • Dec 30, 2021 - Cleveland State 90 vs. PFW 81
  • Mar 02, 2021 - Cleveland State 108 vs. PFW 104
  • Feb 20, 2021 - Cleveland State 67 vs. PFW 55
  • Feb 19, 2021 - PFW 75 vs. Cleveland State 68
  • Dec 20, 2020 - Cleveland State 89 vs. PFW 80
  • Dec 19, 2020 - Cleveland State 63 vs. PFW 61
  • Nov 25, 2018 - PFW 82 vs. Cleveland State 79