Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ Cleveland State
Current Records: Robert Morris 11-14; Cleveland State 14-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Cleveland State Vikings are heading back home. Cleveland State and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wolstein Center. The Vikings might have Robert Morris circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 5-0 since November of 2019.
It was close but no cigar for Cleveland State as they fell 92-89 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Robert Morris ended up a good deal behind the Wright State Raiders when they played this past Saturday, losing 82-67.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
Series History
Cleveland State have won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last nine years.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Cleveland State 63 vs. Robert Morris 54
- Mar 03, 2022 - Cleveland State 83 vs. Robert Morris 67
- Jan 23, 2022 - Cleveland State 75 vs. Robert Morris 68
- Jan 07, 2022 - Cleveland State 78 vs. Robert Morris 77
- Nov 30, 2019 - Cleveland State 70 vs. Robert Morris 59