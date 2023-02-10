Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Robert Morris 11-14; Cleveland State 14-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cleveland State Vikings are heading back home. Cleveland State and the Robert Morris Colonials will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Wolstein Center. The Vikings might have Robert Morris circled on their calendar as an easy win since they are a perfect 5-0 since November of 2019.

It was close but no cigar for Cleveland State as they fell 92-89 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris ended up a good deal behind the Wright State Raiders when they played this past Saturday, losing 82-67.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland State have won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last nine years.