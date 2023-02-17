Who's Playing

Wright State @ Cleveland State

Current Records: Wright State 16-11; Cleveland State 16-11

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Wright State Raiders at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Wolstein Center. The Vikings are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Cleveland State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Youngstown State Penguins on Sunday, sneaking past 81-78.

Meanwhile, Wright State strolled past the Northern Kentucky Norse with points to spare last Friday, taking the game 83-65.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland State is expected to win a tight contest Friday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Cleveland State, who are 13-12 against the spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 16-11. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Cleveland State.