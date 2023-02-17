Who's Playing
Wright State @ Cleveland State
Current Records: Wright State 16-11; Cleveland State 16-11
What to Know
The Cleveland State Vikings have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Wright State Raiders at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Wolstein Center. The Vikings are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Cleveland State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Youngstown State Penguins on Sunday, sneaking past 81-78.
Meanwhile, Wright State strolled past the Northern Kentucky Norse with points to spare last Friday, taking the game 83-65.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland State is expected to win a tight contest Friday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Cleveland State, who are 13-12 against the spread.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 16-11. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Vikings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wright State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Cleveland State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Cleveland State 85 vs. Wright State 77
- Mar 07, 2022 - Wright State 82 vs. Cleveland State 67
- Jan 28, 2022 - Cleveland State 71 vs. Wright State 67
- Dec 04, 2021 - Cleveland State 85 vs. Wright State 75
- Jan 16, 2021 - Wright State 85 vs. Cleveland State 49
- Jan 15, 2021 - Cleveland State 66 vs. Wright State 64
- Feb 22, 2020 - Wright State 81 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Jan 16, 2020 - Wright State 75 vs. Cleveland State 62
- Feb 21, 2019 - Wright State 87 vs. Cleveland State 61
- Jan 19, 2019 - Wright State 89 vs. Cleveland State 66
- Mar 06, 2018 - Wright State 74 vs. Cleveland State 57
- Feb 19, 2018 - Wright State 72 vs. Cleveland State 63
- Feb 01, 2018 - Cleveland State 77 vs. Wright State 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - Wright State 74 vs. Cleveland State 68
- Jan 05, 2017 - Wright State 55 vs. Cleveland State 51
- Feb 27, 2016 - Wright State 55 vs. Cleveland State 51
- Jan 14, 2016 - Wright State 70 vs. Cleveland State 53