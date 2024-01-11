Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: App. State 11-4, Coastal Carolina 4-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Coastal Carolina is heading back home. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Chanticleers came up short against the Ragin Cajuns and fell 85-77.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored App. State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Trojans 66-62. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points App. State has scored all season.

The Chanticleers have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their loss dropped their record down to 11-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Coastal Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Coastal Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over App. State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 93-84. Will Coastal Carolina repeat their success, or does App. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

App. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.