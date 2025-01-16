Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-9, Coastal Carolina 8-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, Coastal Carolina is heading back home. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. The Chanticleers are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, Coastal Carolina couldn't handle Georgia State and fell 79-74.

Even though they lost, Coastal Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took an 81-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marshall.

Coastal Carolina dropped their record down to 8-9 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Georgia Southern, they now also have a losing record at 8-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Coastal Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern 82-75 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Coastal Carolina repeat their success, or does Georgia Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.