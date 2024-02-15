Who's Playing
Georgia Southern Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Current Records: Georgia Southern 5-20, Coastal Carolina 6-17
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
What to Know
After three games on the road, Coastal Carolina is heading back home. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Last Wednesday, the Chanticleers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 79-75 to the Warhawks.
Meanwhile, Georgia Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 82-81 to the Bulls. Georgia Southern didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Chanticleers' defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-17. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-20 record this season.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Coastal Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.
Coastal Carolina couldn't quite finish off the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January and fell 73-70. Will Coastal Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Jan 18, 2024 - Georgia Southern 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 70
- Feb 22, 2023 - Georgia Southern 76 vs. Coastal Carolina 68
- Dec 31, 2022 - Georgia Southern 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Mar 03, 2022 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Feb 12, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 79 vs. Georgia Southern 58
- Jan 20, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 76 vs. Georgia Southern 72
- Feb 21, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 65 vs. Georgia Southern 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia Southern 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Jan 29, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 79 vs. Georgia Southern 62
- Feb 13, 2020 - Georgia Southern 79 vs. Coastal Carolina 69