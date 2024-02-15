Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 5-20, Coastal Carolina 6-17

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Coastal Carolina is heading back home. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Wednesday, the Chanticleers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 79-75 to the Warhawks.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 82-81 to the Bulls. Georgia Southern didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Chanticleers' defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-17. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-20 record this season.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Georgia Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Coastal Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Coastal Carolina couldn't quite finish off the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January and fell 73-70. Will Coastal Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.