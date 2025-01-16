Who's Playing
Georgia Southern Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-9, Coastal Carolina 8-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Coastal Carolina is heading back home. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but likely not for long.
On Saturday, Coastal Carolina couldn't handle Georgia State and fell 79-74.
Even though they lost, Coastal Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.
Meanwhile, Georgia Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 81-69 to Marshall.
Coastal Carolina dropped their record down to 8-9 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Georgia Southern, they now also have a losing record at 8-9.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Coastal Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern 82-75 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Does Coastal Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 15, 2024 - Coastal Carolina 82 vs. Georgia Southern 75
- Jan 18, 2024 - Georgia Southern 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 70
- Feb 22, 2023 - Georgia Southern 76 vs. Coastal Carolina 68
- Dec 31, 2022 - Georgia Southern 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Mar 03, 2022 - Georgia Southern 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Feb 12, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 79 vs. Georgia Southern 58
- Jan 20, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 76 vs. Georgia Southern 72
- Feb 21, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 65 vs. Georgia Southern 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgia Southern 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Jan 29, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 79 vs. Georgia Southern 62