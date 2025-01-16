Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 8-9, Coastal Carolina 8-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Coastal Carolina is heading back home. They and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but likely not for long.

On Saturday, Coastal Carolina couldn't handle Georgia State and fell 79-74.

Even though they lost, Coastal Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 81-69 to Marshall.

Coastal Carolina dropped their record down to 8-9 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for Georgia Southern, they now also have a losing record at 8-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Coastal Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern 82-75 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Does Coastal Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.