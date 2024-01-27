Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Georgia State 9-10, Coastal Carolina 5-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia State and Coastal Carolina are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The Georgia State Panthers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, the Panthers couldn't handle the Thundering Herd and fell 77-68. Georgia State has not had much luck with Marshall recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Georgia State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 79-63 bruising from the Golden Eagles. Coastal Carolina found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Panthers bumped their record down to 9-10 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Chanticleers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia State came up short against Coastal Carolina when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 77-68. Can Georgia State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Coastal Carolina and Georgia State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.