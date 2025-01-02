Who's Playing
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Current Records: Louisiana 3-10, Coastal Carolina 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Coastal Carolina is 2-7 against Louisiana since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at HTC Center. The Chanticleers will be strutting in after a victory while the Ragin Cajuns will be stumbling in from a loss.
Coastal Carolina took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They blew past Warner Southern 75-53.
Coastal Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.
Meanwhile, Louisiana couldn't handle McNeese last Sunday and fell 64-56.
Coastal Carolina's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-6. As for Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Coastal Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3. Given Coastal Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.
Coastal Carolina came up short against Louisiana when the teams last played back in March, falling 80-66. Will Coastal Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Louisiana 80 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Jan 06, 2024 - Louisiana 85 vs. Coastal Carolina 77
- Dec 29, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 77 vs. Louisiana 76
- Jan 01, 2022 - Louisiana 65 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Mar 03, 2020 - Louisiana 108 vs. Coastal Carolina 101
- Feb 28, 2019 - Louisiana 83 vs. Coastal Carolina 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 96 vs. Louisiana 79
- Jan 06, 2018 - Louisiana 81 vs. Coastal Carolina 64
- Feb 25, 2017 - Louisiana 79 vs. Coastal Carolina 77