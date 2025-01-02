Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Louisiana 3-10, Coastal Carolina 7-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Coastal Carolina is 2-7 against Louisiana since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at HTC Center. The Chanticleers will be strutting in after a victory while the Ragin Cajuns will be stumbling in from a loss.

Coastal Carolina took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They blew past Warner Southern 75-53.

Coastal Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Louisiana couldn't handle McNeese last Sunday and fell 64-56.

Coastal Carolina's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-6. As for Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Coastal Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3. Given Coastal Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Coastal Carolina came up short against Louisiana when the teams last played back in March, falling 80-66. Will Coastal Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Coastal Carolina.