Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Marshall 10-9, Coastal Carolina 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at HTC Center. The Thundering Herd are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Thursday, Marshall didn't have quite enough to beat James Madison and fell 67-64.

Even though they lost, Marshall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Georgia Southern on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 88-87 to the Eagles. Thanks to that loss, the Chanticleers now have a three game overall losing streak to go with their drought on the road.

Marshall's defeat dropped their record down to 10-9. As for Coastal Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Marshall came up short against Coastal Carolina in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 74-67. Can Marshall avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marshall has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Coastal Carolina.