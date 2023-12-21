Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 1-10, Coastal Carolina 3-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be home for the holidays to greet the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, it was a hard-fought game, but the Chanticleers had to settle for a 84-81 defeat against the Cougars. Coastal Carolina has not had much luck with Charleston recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Carolina A&T last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-60 to the Tigers. North Carolina A&T found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 19 to 9 on offense.

North Carolina A&T struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Chanticleers' defeat was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-7. As for the Aggies, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-10.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 29.3 rebounds per game. Given Coastal Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.