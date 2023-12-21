Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 1-10, Coastal Carolina 3-7

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be home for the holidays to greet the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Monday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Chanticleers had to settle for a 84-81 loss against the Cougars. Coastal Carolina has struggled against Charleston recently, as their matchup on Monday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored North Carolina A&T last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-60 to the Tigers. North Carolina A&T found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 19 to 9 on offense.

North Carolina A&T struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Chanticleers bumped their record down to 3-7 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Aggies, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-10.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 44.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 29.3 rebounds per game. Given Coastal Carolina's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

While both teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, Coastal Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. North Carolina A&T might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Coastal Carolina is a big 10-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

