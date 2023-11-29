Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: SC Upstate 3-4, Coastal Carolina 1-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans will head out on the road to face off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on SC Upstate, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16% better than the opposition, a fact SC Upstate proved on Saturday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 79-44 win over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 70-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Coastal Carolina didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losses dropped the Spartans to 3-4 and the Tigers to 0-2.

SC Upstate is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC Upstate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a slight 2-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

SC Upstate won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.