Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Coastal Carolina
Regular Season Records: Arkansas State 12-19; Coastal Carolina 11-19
What to Know
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Pensacola Bay Center in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney. The Red Wolves will be strutting in after a win while Coastal Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Chanticleers were expected to have a tough go of it this past Friday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 95-74 punch to the gut against the Troy Trojans.
Meanwhile, things were close when Arkansas State and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks clashed this past Friday, but Arkansas State ultimately edged out the opposition 64-61.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Coastal Carolina is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, Coastal Carolina lost to the Red Wolves on the road by a decisive 73-57 margin. Can the Chanticleers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chanticleers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Coastal Carolina have won six out of their last ten games against Arkansas State.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 57
- Feb 23, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 74 vs. Arkansas State 69
- Jan 29, 2022 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 83 vs. Arkansas State 77
- Jan 18, 2020 - Arkansas State 80 vs. Coastal Carolina 75
- Jan 26, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 77 vs. Arkansas State 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 88 vs. Arkansas State 81
- Jan 25, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 62 vs. Arkansas State 47
- Feb 06, 2017 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Coastal Carolina 57
- Jan 07, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 80 vs. Arkansas State 65