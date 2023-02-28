Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Coastal Carolina

Regular Season Records: Arkansas State 12-19; Coastal Carolina 11-19

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Arkansas State Red Wolves are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Pensacola Bay Center in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney. The Red Wolves will be strutting in after a win while Coastal Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Chanticleers were expected to have a tough go of it this past Friday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 95-74 punch to the gut against the Troy Trojans.

Meanwhile, things were close when Arkansas State and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks clashed this past Friday, but Arkansas State ultimately edged out the opposition 64-61.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Coastal Carolina is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

When the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, Coastal Carolina lost to the Red Wolves on the road by a decisive 73-57 margin. Can the Chanticleers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won six out of their last ten games against Arkansas State.