Who's Playing

James Madison @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: James Madison 17-9; Coastal Carolina 10-15

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the James Madison Dukes will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina will be seeking to avenge the 75-69 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 26th.

On Thursday, the Chanticleers lost to the Marshall Thundering Herd at home by a decisive 92-74 margin.

Meanwhile, James Madison was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 76-73 to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Coastal Carolina is expected to lose this next one by 6. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.88

Odds

The Dukes are a solid 6-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.