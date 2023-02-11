Who's Playing

James Madison @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: James Madison 17-9; Coastal Carolina 10-15

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at HTC Center. The Dukes earned a 75-69 win in their most recent game against Coastal Carolina in January.

James Madison was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 76-73 to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Chanticleers received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 92-74 to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.