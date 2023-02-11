Who's Playing
James Madison @ Coastal Carolina
Current Records: James Madison 17-9; Coastal Carolina 10-15
What to Know
The James Madison Dukes are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at HTC Center. The Dukes earned a 75-69 win in their most recent game against Coastal Carolina in January.
James Madison was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 76-73 to the Georgia Southern Eagles.
Meanwhile, the Chanticleers received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 92-74 to the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 26, 2023 - James Madison 75 vs. Coastal Carolina 69