Who's Playing

Marshall @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Marshall 19-6; Coastal Carolina 10-14

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Chanticleers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina will be seeking to avenge the 81-66 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 7th.

Coastal Carolina received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-57 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Meanwhile, Marshall came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, falling 77-67.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.