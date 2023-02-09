Who's Playing
Marshall @ Coastal Carolina
Current Records: Marshall 19-6; Coastal Carolina 10-14
What to Know
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Chanticleers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina will be seeking to avenge the 81-66 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 7th.
Coastal Carolina received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 73-57 to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Meanwhile, Marshall came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns this past Saturday, falling 77-67.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Marshall 81 vs. Coastal Carolina 66