Who's Playing
Mercer @ Coastal Carolina
Current Records: Mercer 5-4; Coastal Carolina 4-2
What to Know
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will stay at home another game and welcome the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Chanticleers beat the Winthrop Eagles 74-64 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bears beat the Georgia State Panthers 83-77 this past Saturday.
Coastal Carolina is now 4-2 while Mercer sits at 5-4. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 after wins this year, Mercer 2-2.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.
- Mar 15, 2016 - Coastal Carolina 65 vs. Mercer 57