Who's Playing

Mercer @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Mercer 5-4; Coastal Carolina 4-2

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will stay at home another game and welcome the Mercer Bears at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Chanticleers beat the Winthrop Eagles 74-64 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Bears beat the Georgia State Panthers 83-77 this past Saturday.

Coastal Carolina is now 4-2 while Mercer sits at 5-4. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 after wins this year, Mercer 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.