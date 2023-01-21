Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: South Alabama 8-11; Coastal Carolina 9-9

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at HTC Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Alabama winning the first 71-68 on the road and Coastal Carolina taking the second 69-68.

The Chanticleers netted a 93-84 win over the App. State Mountaineers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 76-72 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Coastal Carolina got away with a 69-68 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved South Alabama out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.45

Odds

The Jaguars are a slight 2-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chanticleers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won eight out of their last 14 games against South Alabama.