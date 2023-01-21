Who's Playing
South Alabama @ Coastal Carolina
Current Records: South Alabama 8-11; Coastal Carolina 9-9
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at HTC Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Alabama winning the first 71-68 on the road and Coastal Carolina taking the second 69-68.
The Chanticleers netted a 93-84 win over the App. State Mountaineers on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 76-72 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Coastal Carolina got away with a 69-68 win when the two teams previously met in March of last year. Their victory shoved South Alabama out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $30.45
Odds
The Jaguars are a slight 2-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chanticleers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Coastal Carolina have won eight out of their last 14 games against South Alabama.
- Mar 28, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 69 vs. South Alabama 68
- Feb 17, 2022 - South Alabama 71 vs. Coastal Carolina 68
- Feb 06, 2021 - South Alabama 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Feb 05, 2021 - South Alabama 71 vs. Coastal Carolina 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 83 vs. South Alabama 69
- Jan 08, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 78 vs. South Alabama 65
- Feb 22, 2020 - South Alabama 74 vs. Coastal Carolina 71
- Dec 21, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 81 vs. South Alabama 69
- Mar 07, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 92 vs. South Alabama 70
- Jan 05, 2019 - South Alabama 84 vs. Coastal Carolina 77
- Feb 17, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 72 vs. South Alabama 70
- Jan 18, 2018 - South Alabama 60 vs. Coastal Carolina 57
- Mar 08, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 80 vs. South Alabama 67
- Feb 20, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 81 vs. South Alabama 77