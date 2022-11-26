Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: South Dakota 3-3; Coastal Carolina 2-2

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the South Dakota Coyotes at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at HTC Center. Neither Coastal Carolina nor South Dakota could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

It looks like the Chanticleers got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were dealt a punishing 89-51 loss at the hands of the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday. Josh Uduje had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 1-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 30 minutes on the court.

As for South Dakota, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were pulverized by the Sam Houston Bearkats 80-49 on Wednesday.

The losses put Coastal Carolina at 2-2 and South Dakota at 3-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Chanticleers are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.8 on average. The Coyotes have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 21st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.