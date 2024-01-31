Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Army 6-15, Colgate 13-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Army is 1-9 against Colgate since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Army's defense has only allowed 63.3 points per game this season, so Colgate's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The point spread may have favored Army on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 66-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Army in their matchups with Bucknell: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Abe Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Colgate waltzed into their game Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They were the clear victor by a 73-54 margin over the Eagles.

Colgate got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jeff Woodward out in front who scored 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Woodward has scored all season. Keegan Records was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Black Knights have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season. As for the Raiders, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-8.

Army came up short against Colgate in their previous matchup last Wednesday, falling 64-56. Can Army avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Army.