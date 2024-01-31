Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Army 6-15, Colgate 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Army is 1-9 against the Raiders since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Coming off a loss in a game Army was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Black Knights came up short against the Bison and fell 66-56. Army has struggled against the Bison recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Abe Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. He didn't help Army's cause all that much against the Midshipmen last Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, Colgate came tearing into Saturday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They were the clear victor by a 73-54 margin over the Eagles.

Colgate's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jeff Woodward led the charge by scoring 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Keegan Records, who scored 14 points along with two blocks.

The Black Knights have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season. As for the Raiders, they pushed their record up to 13-8 with that win, which was their fourth straight on the road.

While only Army took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Army came up short against the Raiders when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 64-56. Can Army avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a big 13.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Army.