Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Boston U. 7-11, Colgate 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Colgate is 8-2 against Boston U. since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Boston U. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Colgate, who comes in off a win.

After a 91-74 finish the last time they played, Colgate and Army decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Raiders came out on top against the Black Knights by a score of 64-56 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Colgate.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boston U. last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 73-57 to the Bison.

The Raiders' victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 10-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.0 points per game. As for the Terriers, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.

Looking forward, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Colgate was able to grind out a solid win over Boston U. in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 64-51. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Boston U. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a big 10.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..