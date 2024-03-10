Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Bucknell 13-18, Colgate 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Colgate is 9-1 against Bucknell since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Colgate Raiders and the Bucknell Bison are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court in a Patriot League postseason contest. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Colgate comes in on three and Bucknell on four.

Colgate gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 81-64 win over the Crusaders.

Colgate's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ryan Moffatt, who scored 14 points. Moffatt didn't help Colgate's cause all that much against Lehigh on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Braeden Smith was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bucknell had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. Everything went their way against the Eagles on Thursday as the Bison made off with a 80-57 victory. That looming 80-57 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Bucknell yet this season.

Noah Williamson was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jack Forrest, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 23-9 record this season. As for the Bison, their victory bumped their record up to 14-18.

Colgate beat Bucknell 62-50 when the teams last played back in February. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Bucknell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.