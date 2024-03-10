Who's Playing
Bucknell Bison @ Colgate Raiders
Current Records: Bucknell 13-18, Colgate 22-9
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Colgate is 9-1 against Bucknell since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Colgate Raiders and the Bucknell Bison are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court in a Patriot League postseason contest. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Colgate comes in on three and Bucknell on four.
Colgate gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 81-64 win over the Crusaders.
Colgate's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ryan Moffatt, who scored 14 points. Moffatt didn't help Colgate's cause all that much against Lehigh on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Braeden Smith was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Bucknell had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. Everything went their way against the Eagles on Thursday as the Bison made off with a 80-57 victory. That looming 80-57 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Bucknell yet this season.
Noah Williamson was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jack Forrest, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.
The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 23-9 record this season. As for the Bison, their victory bumped their record up to 14-18.
Colgate beat Bucknell 62-50 when the teams last played back in February. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Bucknell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Colgate 62 vs. Bucknell 50
- Jan 13, 2024 - Colgate 84 vs. Bucknell 73
- Feb 11, 2023 - Colgate 76 vs. Bucknell 56
- Jan 14, 2023 - Colgate 71 vs. Bucknell 65
- Mar 03, 2022 - Colgate 96 vs. Bucknell 68
- Feb 02, 2022 - Colgate 83 vs. Bucknell 69
- Jan 19, 2022 - Colgate 75 vs. Bucknell 56
- Mar 10, 2021 - Colgate 105 vs. Bucknell 75
- Feb 26, 2020 - Bucknell 71 vs. Colgate 70
- Jan 20, 2020 - Colgate 80 vs. Bucknell 65