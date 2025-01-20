Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Bucknell 8-11, Colgate 8-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bucknell is 1-9 against Colgate since March of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Bucknell will bounce into Monday's game after (finally) beating Navy, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Bucknell secured a 73-69 W over Navy on Saturday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 19:04 mark of the second half, when the Bison were facing a 39-27 deficit.

Bucknell can attribute much of their success to Josh Bascoe, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus seven assists and three steals, and Noah Williamson, who went 9 for 15 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds. That's the most assists Bascoe has posted since back in December of 2023.

Even though they won, Bucknell struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Navy pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, Colgate had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Leopards as they made off with a 90-67 win. The oddsmakers were on the Raiders' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Colgate relied on the efforts of Jeff Woodward, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and five assists, and Nicolas Louis-Jacques, who went 8 for 11 en route to 21 points. Louis-Jacques continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jalen Cox was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Bucknell's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-11. As for Colgate, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-11 record this season.

Bucknell was able to grind out a solid win over Colgate in their previous matchup two weeks ago, winning 66-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.