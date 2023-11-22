Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Harvard 4-1, Colgate 3-2

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

What to Know

Colgate has been on the road for four straight, but on Wednesday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Harvard Crimson at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Colgate might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Raiders narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Wildcats 57-55.

Meanwhile, Harvard unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 73-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Harvard found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 18 to 8 on offense.

Despite their loss, Harvard saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Malik Mack, who scored 18 points along with 6 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Chisom Okpara was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Raiders now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Crimson, their loss dropped their record down to 4-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colgate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Harvard struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Colgate came up short against Harvard when the teams last played back in November of 2021, falling 89-84. Will Colgate have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.