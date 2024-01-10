Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Lafayette 3-12, Colgate 8-7

What to Know

Lafayette is 2-8 against Colgate since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Lafayette pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 12.5-point favorite Raiders.

Lafayette has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They walked away with a 59-51 win over the Terriers on Saturday.

Lafayette can attribute much of their success to Justin Vander Baan, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks. Vander Baan is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Raiders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Midshipmen on Saturday, taking the game 80-72. Colgate was down 30-15 with 7:35 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy eight-point win.

Colgate can attribute much of their success to Ryan Moffatt, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds, and Braeden Smith, who scored 25 points along with nine rebounds and six assists. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Keegan Records was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with nine rebounds.

The Leopards' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-12. As for the Raiders, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Lafayette: they have a less-than-stellar 5-9 record against the spread this season.

Lafayette ended up a good deal behind Colgate in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 79-61. Can Lafayette avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a big 12.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.