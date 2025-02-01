Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Lafayette 8-14, Colgate 9-13

Colgate is 8-2 against Lafayette since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Raiders will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The experts predicted Colgate would be headed in after a victory, but Army made sure that didn't happen. Colgate took an 84-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Army on Wednesday.

The losing side was boosted by Jeff Woodward, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brady Cummins, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, Lafayette came up short against American on Wednesday and fell 75-68. The Leopards have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Lafayette had strong showings from Justin Vander Baan, who scored 17 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks, and Alex Chaikin, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points. Vander Baan has been hot , having posted two or more blocks the last eight times he's played.

Colgate's defeat dropped their record down to 9-13. As for Lafayette, their loss dropped their record down to 8-14.

Looking ahead, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Everything went Colgate's way against Lafayette when the teams last played two weeks ago, as Colgate made off with a 90-67 win. In that match, Colgate amassed a halftime lead of 51-30, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Colgate is a big 8.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.