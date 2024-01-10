Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Lafayette 3-12, Colgate 8-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Lafayette is 2-8 against Colgate since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Lafayette has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They walked away with a 59-51 win over the Terriers on Saturday.

Lafayette can attribute much of their success to Justin Vander Baan, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks. Vander Baan is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Raiders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Midshipmen on Saturday, taking the game 80-72. Colgate was down 30-15 with 7:35 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy eight-point win.

Colgate can attribute much of their success to Ryan Moffatt, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds, and Braeden Smith, who scored 25 points along with nine rebounds and six assists. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Keegan Records was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with nine rebounds.

The Leopards' victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-12. As for the Raiders, they now have a winning record of 8-7.

Lafayette lost to Colgate on the road by a decisive 79-61 margin when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Can Lafayette avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.