Halftime Report

The last time Lehigh and Colgate met, the game was decided by 19 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Lehigh leads 34-31 over Colgate.

Lehigh came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Lehigh 6-7, Colgate 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Colgate is 9-1 against Lehigh since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court.

Colgate is headed into the game hoping to find some of the success that defined their season last year. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 66-60 defeat to Bucknell.

Colgate's loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Wright, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points. The dominant performance also gave Wright a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Lehigh's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They took an 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Loyola Maryland.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cam Gillus, who went 9 for 16 en route to 25 points plus eight rebounds and six steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games. Tyler Whitney-Sidney was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 22 points.

Colgate's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 4-11. As for Lehigh, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Colgate took their victory against Lehigh in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 74-55. In that contest, Colgate amassed a halftime lead of 45-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Odds

Colgate is a 4.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.